Ludhiana wool mill building collapse: FIR registered against owners

Ludhiana Police on Friday registered an FIR against the owner of RT Woolen Mill, the multi-storeyed dilapidated building on RK Road, which collapsed on Thursday injuring at least ten people — including two children.

On Thursday, the mill building — which was gutted in a massive fire on May 24 last year — collapsed with its debris falling on adjoining buildings, including a migrant settlement (vehra) where some labourers lived with their families. At least ten of them, including two children, were injured. An FIR was later registered on the statement of the vehra owner whose building got severely damaged due to the debris of the collapsed structure.

After Thursday’s collapse, questions were raised on working of the building branch of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation which failed to demolish the gutted structure even after more than a year of it being gutted in a fire. It was only on August 5 this year that the municipality had sealed the building. The owner later allegedly got the seal broken and deployed his workers at the site to ‘restart’ operations.

An FIR has been registered on the statement of one Amit Kumar, resident of Miller Ganj, against mill owners Tara Chand, his sons, Deepak Singal and Amit Singal.

The complainant told police that he owns a vehra adjoining the mill building which was in a bad shape. On Thursday, the structure suddenly collapsed and the debris damaged his vehra, injuring seven people and two children who were living there in the process.

An FIR has been registered under sections 337 (Causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt), 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code at Moti Nagar police station.