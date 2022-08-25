scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Ludhiana: Woman’s decomposed body found stuffed in bag





The Ludhiana police recovered the decomposed body of a woman stuffed in a plastic gunny bag from a pond at Kohara village.

According to the police, the woman might have died around 10 days ago.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh, SHO, Jamalpur police station, said that a commuter who stopped on Machhiwara Road at Kohara village saw the body stuffed in a gunny bag floating in the pond and raised the alarm.

The police reached the spot and recovered the body of the woman, who seemed to be around 35 years of age.

“The body was decomposed. Therefore, it has become difficult to identify the body. However, the body has been kept in the mortuary for 72 hours for identification purpose and announcements have been made in the area. We are also checking the missing reports and coordinating with other police stations as well to identify the victim,” he said.

A case was registered under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 12:03:57 pm
RM, boy band superstar, embraces new role: Art Patron

