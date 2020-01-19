Ludhiana: Woman ‘set on fire’ 3 days before marriage dies; cops suspect self-immolation

The 29-year-old, a resident of Vishwakarma Puri area, was to get married on January 17. (Representational) The 29-year-old, a resident of Vishwakarma Puri area, was to get married on January 17. (Representational)

A woman who was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) here with more than 90 per cent burns allegedly after being set on fire by “two unidentified” persons in wee hours on January 14, died Saturday. Police said that initial probe pointed towards ‘self-immolation’.

The 29-year-old, a resident of Vishwakarma Puri area, was to get married on January 17.

Police scanned the footage of several CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity. No one was seen entering or exiting the house during those hours. Also, the matchsticks found on the spot were of the same brand as found inside the kitchen and temple in the house.

An FIR for attempt to murder against two unknown persons had been registered at division number 6 police station on the statement of the woman’s father who had claimed that her daughter told him, before getting unconscious, that two masked men had poured diesel on her and set her on fire. However, the victim was medically unfit and never recorded any statement with the police.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said that it was a ‘mysterious case’ and probe has been pointing towards self immolation. “The matchsticks found on the spot are of the same brand as found inside kitchen and temple in home. We have also checked the CCTV cameras installed at a neighbour’s place, which covers the entire house where the incident took place. Family is seen taking the girl to hospital but in those hours there is no entry or exit of outsiders. We are still investigating,” said Agrawal.

Inspector Amarjit Singh, SHO division number 6 police station, said, “There are multiple CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity. We have checked recordings of all cameras from 1 am to 2.30 am but none could be seen entering or exiting the victim’s house. She died at DMCH today after her condition deteriorated”.

Meanwhile, police sources said that girl had suffered injuries on her body and not on face or neck. “Whenever there is such an attack, a jilted lover or any other accused first attacks the face but in this case the fire started from her lower body. Also, more than 10 persons, including her relatives, were present inside the house owing to he scheduled marriage. It wouldn’t have been possible for the attackers to hide inside beforehand,” said a police source.

“The woman wasn’t able to record any statement with police because she was medically unfit. The statement that two masked men came is that of her father and he is also denying seeing any of them,” added the source.

SHO said that section 302 (murder) of IPC will be added to the FIR now.

