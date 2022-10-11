scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Ludhiana: Woman murdered by husband, in-laws, body dumped on road

The accused also allegedly abandoned her three-year-old son and the matter had come to light after the locals found the child crying in the streets and informed her maternal grandmother.

Kulwinder Kaur, the mother of victim Manpreet Kaur, said her daughter’s phone was switched off when she called her and later came to know that police had found her body. (Representational/File)

A 24-year-old woman missing since October 4 was allegedly murdered by her husband and in-laws, and her body was found on Aligarh-Malak road in Jagraon town of Ludhiana district on Monday.

The accused also allegedly abandoned her three-year-old son and the matter had come to light after the locals found the child crying in the streets and informed her maternal grandmother.

Kulwinder Kaur, the mother of victim Manpreet Kaur, said her daughter’s phone was switched off when she called her and later came to know that police had found her body. Kaur alleged that a few days ago her son-in-law Bachittar Singh alias Fateh Singh of Gagra village, was living with some other woman and threatened to kill Manpreet.

The Ludhiana rural police have booked Bachittar, his paramour Sukhjinder Kaur, sister-in-law Sandeep Kaur, and father-in-law Chadhat Singh along with other relatives and charged them under Section 304B (dowry death) of the IPC in an FIR registered at Jagraon city police station. The complainant said her daughter married Bachittar on December 10, 2018, and has a three-year-old son, Jasmanveer Singh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...Premium
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...Premium
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’

The complainant said that on March 17, 2020, Bachittar left their house and started living with Sukhjinder Kaur, after which Manpreet’s in-laws started harassing her and tried to force her to leave their house. A few days ago, Manpreet’s mother said, Bachittar sent her a letter, threatening to kill her and marry Manpreet with another man.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-10-2022 at 10:43:41 pm
Next Story

Karnataka: Pregnant Dalit woman locked up over money, loses baby to assault

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement