Ludhiana: Woman murdered by husband, in-laws, body dumped on road

A 24-year-old woman missing since October 4 was allegedly murdered by her husband and in-laws, and her body was found on Aligarh-Malak road in Jagraon town of Ludhiana district on Monday.

The accused also allegedly abandoned her three-year-old son and the matter had come to light after the locals found the child crying in the streets and informed her maternal grandmother.

Kulwinder Kaur, the mother of victim Manpreet Kaur, said her daughter’s phone was switched off when she called her and later came to know that police had found her body. Kaur alleged that a few days ago her son-in-law Bachittar Singh alias Fateh Singh of Gagra village, was living with some other woman and threatened to kill Manpreet.

The Ludhiana rural police have booked Bachittar, his paramour Sukhjinder Kaur, sister-in-law Sandeep Kaur, and father-in-law Chadhat Singh along with other relatives and charged them under Section 304B (dowry death) of the IPC in an FIR registered at Jagraon city police station. The complainant said her daughter married Bachittar on December 10, 2018, and has a three-year-old son, Jasmanveer Singh.

The complainant said that on March 17, 2020, Bachittar left their house and started living with Sukhjinder Kaur, after which Manpreet’s in-laws started harassing her and tried to force her to leave their house. A few days ago, Manpreet’s mother said, Bachittar sent her a letter, threatening to kill her and marry Manpreet with another man.