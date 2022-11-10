Ludhiana: Woman, kin booked for poisoning husband to death

A 32-year-old man died Monday after his wife and her family members allegedly poisoned him the previous night in his rented house at Jugiana village of Ludhiana in Punjab, police said.

According to an officer, the victim, identified as Rajnish, 32, was rushed to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala but he died on Monday following which the Sahnewal police booked his wife and in-laws on the basis of a statement by Rajnish’s father Raja Ram, who lives in Uttar Pradesh.

The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused identified as Pooja, her father Sati Ram of Hardoi district of UP, her mother, her brother Deepu and her cousin.

According to the man’s father, Rajnish called him on phone late on Sunday night to tell him that his wife Pooja and her relatives made him drink poison after they tied his hands with clothes and that they all had fled the place later.

“I immediately contacted some of my relatives residing in the Dhandari area of Ludhiana. They reached the rented accommodation of Rajnish and found him lying in an unconscious state. They rushed him to the civil hospital from where he was referred to Rajindra Hospital. But he died on Monday,” Raja Ram said.

Raja Ram said that the relatives of Rajnish’s wife used to mentally harass him and had conspired to kill him.

Investigating officer ASI Shiv Kirpal Singh said that the police have registered a case under sections 302, 34 of IPC against the accused at Sahnewal police station.