Ludhiana: Woman kills 4-year-old son, dumps body in pond

Ludhiana rural police have arrested a woman for allegedly killing her 4-year old son and then dumping his body in a pond at Banohar village of Dakha. Police said that the woman had dumped the body on Wednesday, and the same was recovered on Thursday after her husband complained.

Police said that according to the woman’s husband, earlier too the couple had lost three of their babies — two as foetuses and one infant daughter — all of them having been allegedly killed by his wife.

Sub-inspector Sukhjinder Singh from Mullanpur Dakha police station, who is the investigating officer in the case, said that the woman Babita (45) was arrested after her husband Sham Lal complained that their 4-year-old son, Viraj, had gone missing on Wednesday. He kept asking his wife about the boy’s whereabouts but she did not give any clear answer. Later, on Wednesday she left the house and returned home on Thursday. Upon her return, Lal again questioned her about the whereabouts of their son, to which again the woman could not provide a satisfactory answer. Later, however, after being cornered by Lal, the woman confessed to having killed the boy and thrown the body in a pond.

Police said that CCTV footage from the area later showed her carrying a gunny bag, in which they suspect she carried the body to the pond.

“She had killed the boy and dumped the body on Wednesday. On being repeatedly questioned by her husband, she left the house briefly. We have recovered the body from the pond and arrested the woman,” said Singh.

Lal told police that he had been married to Babita for the last 20 years, during which they had lost three babies. He told police that the woman allegedly terminated two of her pregnancies by hitting herself in the womb and killed their infant daughter by strangulating her.

“However, Lal had not approached the police after the death of his daughter around two years ago. It seems like she has some psychological issues. Even after the boy’s body was recovered, she remained unfazed and did not wish to see him for one last time,” said Singh.

The couple hails from Partapgarh of Uttar Pradesh and currently lives in Banohar village where Lal runs a cycle repair shop.

An FIR against the woman was registered under the sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of IPC at Mullanpur Dakha police station.