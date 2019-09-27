Ludhiana: Woman killed in fire at mattress store; two firemen injured

A massive fire engulfed a mattress store on Arya School Road near Damoria Bridge in Ludhiana Thursday morning, leaving a woman dead and two firefighters injured. The fire broke out around 6 am on the ground floor of Chawla Store — a shop cum godown — and then spread to the upper floor where the owner and his family lives. While five members of the family were rescued, the owner’s wife died due to asphyxiation.

Advertising

Sub-fire officer Aatish Rai said that when firefighters reached the spot around 6.10 am, six members of the family were stuck on the upper floor. Charanjit Chawla, the owner, his son Manish and his wife Aayushi and the couple’s 4-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son were rescued using ladders. However, Charanjit’s wife Harsh (54) was in the washroom where she collapsed due to the smoke. The ground plus three-floor structure was completely gutted.

“She was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH),” said Rai. Police confirmed that she was declared dead on arrival at DMCH. She had no burn injuries but died due to asphyxiation.

There was a huge blast during the rescue operation and two firemen — fire station officer Srishti Nath Sharma and leading fireman Rajinder Kumar — suffered injuries.

Advertising

Sub-fire officer Rai said that a short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire. He added that eight fire tenders were pressed into service and each was filled at least three times and only then could the flames be completely doused by 8.30 am.

Foam stock, mattresses, goods, machinery and other articles stored on the ground floor and two floors above the house were also gutted.

Inspector Satwant Singh, SHO, Division number 4 police station, said that inquest proceedings were filed under section 174 of CrPC in the death of Harsh Chawla. He too said that prima facie, a short circuit appeared to be the cause for the fire.