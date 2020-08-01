Ludhiana: Woman held for ‘beating up 8-yr-old grandson after tying him in chains’

On the night of July 28, the woman, aged 55, again allegedly thrashed her grandson with rods after tying his legs with an iron chain. (Representational) On the night of July 28, the woman, aged 55, again allegedly thrashed her grandson with rods after tying his legs with an iron chain. (Representational)

The Ludhiana police on Thursday night arrested a 55-year-old woman for allegedly tying her eight-year-old grandson (the daughter’s son) with an iron chain and then mercilessly thrashing him with rods. Police said that the child suffered a fracture in his arm and was admitted to the hospital where his condition was stable.

Police said that the child’s mother had died a few months ago at their village in Uttar Pradesh, following which he along with his sister lived with their maternal grandmother in Ludhiana. The child’s parents were divorced.

Police said that a complaint was received on July 28 from a local resident, Balwinder Kaur of Neechi Mangli area, who said that a woman living in a shanty in her neighbourhood often used to thrash her grandson mercilessly. On the night of July 28, the woman, aged 55, again allegedly thrashed her grandson with rods after tying his legs with an iron chain. Balwinder Kaur said in her complaint that she along with her husband went to rescue the child and called an ambulance, following which the child was rushed to hospital. In the meantime, the woman with her granddaughter fled.

Inspector Mohammad Jameel, SHO of Focal Point police station, said the woman’s grandchildren — a boy and a girl — were living with her after their mother had died some months ago. “The woman’s daughter was divorced and she died some months back in Uttar Pradesh due to some health issues. After that, both kids started living with their maternal grandmother in Ludhiana and according to the neighbours, she often used to thrash her grandson. The medical report says that the boy has suffered a fracture in his one arm and he was also bleeding in the legs,” the Inspector said.

“The complainant told us that the grandmother used to thrash the boy often. That day too, she tied him with an iron chain, removed his clothes and then thrashed him with an iron rod and sticks. He was rescued and has been admitted to ESI Hospital where his condition is now stable,” he said.

“It is being verified if earlier also he tied the boy with an iron chain and thrashed him. She has been arrested. In her defence, the woman is claiming that she used to thrash the boy because he was too naughty and would run away from home and wouldn’t come back for days,” the Inspector said.

An FIR was registered against the woman under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons) of the IPC and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, at the Focal Point police station.

