Ludhiana: Woman found dead; NRI husband, in-laws booked

The Ludhiana rural police have booked an NRI man, currently in Belgium, and his family after his wife was found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Talwandi Kalan village of Sidhwan Bet in Ludhiana late on Saturday.

Police said Rupinder Kaur alias Rimpi (23) was found dead after the door of her room was broken. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan. However, her family alleged that she was ‘murdered’ by her in-laws and the conspiracy was hatched by her husband Dharminder Singh who is currently in Belgium.

Police have filed an FIR for murder and criminal conspiracy against Dharminder Singh, his father Surinderpal Singh, brother Gursewak Singh and his wife Mona. While Dharminder is in Belgium, where he runs a grocery store, all other family members were at home in Talwandi Kalan when incident happened.

Sub-inspector Rashminder Singh, SHO Sidhwan Bet police station, said that Rupinder and Dharminder got married in November last year and he went back to Belgium in January. Rupinder was scheduled to move abroad too in coming days and her documents were ready.

He added that earlier Dharminder was married to Rupinder’s elder sister Mandeep Kaur. His first marriage was solemnised in March 2017 and the couple had moved to Belgium. However, after a few months, Mandeep allegedly committed suicide and jumped in a canal. Later, her family married their younger daughter Rupinder to him.

On Saturday, Rupinder’s parents got a call from her in-laws that she is not opening the door of her room. The door was broken in presence of her parents and panchayat members and her body was found hanging inside.

FIR for murder has been registered based on the complaint of Hardeep Kaur of Lohara road, mother of deceased, who alleged that her daughter has been killed by her in-laws on directions of Dharminder Singh.

She further alleged that they were not allowed to meet their daughter or speak to her over phone since she was married in November.

SHO Rashminder Singh, meanwhile, said that autopsy report is awaited to know the cause of death and a murder case has been filed on the statement of the mother of deceased. He further said, “Family has not specified any reason and alleged that she wasn’t allowed to speak to them. Arrests will be made after the cause of death is clear,” he said. FIR under sections 302 (murder), 120-B (Criminal conspiracy) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) was registered against Dharminder and his family at Sidhwan Bet police station.