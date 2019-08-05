Ludhiana: Woman found dead in gurdwara washroom, overdose suspected

In a suspected drug overdose death, a woman was found dead in the washroom at Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Alamgir of Ludhiana Sunday.

Police also recovered a syringe and ‘white powder’ substance from the spot. Gurdwara volunteers told police that woman had been regularly visiting the gurdwara for the past few days.

Sunday, when the door of washroom was locked for long and there was no response on knocking, it was broken open and woman was found lying dead on the floor.

Sunny Kainth, a local Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) leader who was incidentally on the spot, said, “A syringe and white powder were lying there near the body and police took them along with the body.”

The identity of woman wasn’t ascertained till filing of this report. Police said she appears to be in her late twenties or early thirties.

Sub-Inspector Manjit Kaur, SHO, Dehlon police station, said that cause of death will be clear after autopsy on Monday. Announcements are being done by police in nearby villages to get the woman identified.

The body has been kept at Civil Hospital, Ludhiana.