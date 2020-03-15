Ludhiana: Woman dips minor’s hand in boiling oil

The woman was booked and arrested on the complaint of her daughter-in-law who has alleged that her mother-in-law burnt the hand of her daughter. (Representational Image) The woman was booked and arrested on the complaint of her daughter-in-law who has alleged that her mother-in-law burnt the hand of her daughter. (Representational Image)

THE LUDHIANA police has arrested a woman in her sixties for allegedly burning the hand of her two-year-old granddaughter by dipping it in boiling oil.

The woman was booked and arrested on the complaint of her daughter-in-law who has alleged that her mother-in-law burnt the hand of her daughter. She alleged that her mother-in-law wasn’t happy with the birth of a girl child and wanted a boy. After her daughter’s birth, her attitude completely changed and earlier also she tried to kill the girl child by locking her in a room.

The complainant alleged that her mother-in-law, who works as a midwife, also wanted to sell the baby girl at one point of time.

Police said that Darshana Devi, in her sixties, a resident of Panchsheel Colony on Noorwala Road of Ludhiana, was booked on the complaint of her daughter-in-law Sangeeta.

In her complaint, Sangeeta alleged that on March 11, when her husband Deepak was not at home, her mother-in-law took her two-year-old daughter to the kitchen and dipped her hand in boiling oil due to which she suffered grievous burn injuries.

She alleged that in October 2019, her mother-in-law had locked the baby girl in the room and tried to kill her by suffocating her. However, she had rescued her daughter with help of locals and police.

ASI Ramesh Kumar, investigating officer in the case, said that the woman was booked and arrested on the basis of medical report of the girl which indicates burn injuries to one of her hands. “The woman however has denied the allegations and said that daughter-in-law has been levelling wrong allegations to defame her. She was sent to judicial custody by the court,” said ASI.

An FIR against the woman was registered under Section 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the IPC and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act at the Basti Jodhewal police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd