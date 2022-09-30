Ludhiana: Woman dies of gunshot injury; constable, 2 others booked for murder

Hours after a woman allegedly died of a gunshot injury to her head at her rented accommodation in New Prem Nagar in Punjab’s Ludhiana on Thursday, the police booked a Punjab Police constable and two others on charges of murder.

The police had earlier said that the woman, Mandeep Kaur, had died by suicide after she shot herself with the licenced revolver of constable Sukhwinder Singh, the policeman with whom she was in a live-in relationship. Later on Thursday evening, however, the police filed a murder case after Mandeep’s father Rashpal Singh said that he suspected that she was shot dead.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that Mandeep was living with Sukhwinder, who is married and has three children, in the rented room. Sukhwinder belongs to Ferozepur district and was posted as a gunman with an SP-rank officer in Ludhiana, he added.

“On Wednesday night, it was Sukhwinder’s birthday and Mandeep had organised a party during which the woman tried to give him some expensive gifts which he refused to accept. There was an altercation between them. Since some months, another woman, Tanu, was also living with them and last night another police employee, Nonu, was also there for the party. After some time, Sukhwinder came out of the room in panic and said that Mandeep has shot herself with his .32 bore revolver. They rushed her to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where she died,” Sharma said.

However, Rashpal claimed that Sukhwinder, along with two others, shot Mandeep dead and later tried to pass it off as suicide.

“We have filed a murder case against Sukhwinder and two others. The body has been sent for autopsy,” said Sharma. The police registered an FIR against the trio at Division Number 8 police station invoking charges of murder, among others, under sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Arms Act.

After completing a BSc in Nursing, Mandeep used to work as a nurse in a hospital in the city. For the past few months, after she quit her job, she had started providing at-home patient care, the police said.