Ludhiana woman dies after being ‘set afire’, husband held

A woman was killed after allegedly being set on fire by her husband at their residence in Akhara village in Jagraon, Ludhiana, on Monday. Police said that Manjit Kaur (45) and her husband Joginder Singh had a fight Sunday during which she was allegedly set on fire received severe burns. She died while undergoing treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh, Monday.

Police arrested Joginder on the basis of Manjit’s statement, said Sub-Inspector Jugraj Singh, the investigating officer in the case. The officer said that Manjit, in her statement before death, said that her husband poured petrol on her and set her afire after the fight Sunday. She also alleged that her husband had illicit relations with other women because of which they would have frequent fights, police said.

Two of Manjit’s sisters-in-law, Kuldeep Kaur of Kaunke Kalan village and Sarvjit Kaur of Dhudike village, Moga, would incite their brother Joginder Singh to kill her, Manjit had alleged. An FIR for attempt to murder was registered at Sadar Jagraon police station, to which murder charges have been added after the woman’s death.