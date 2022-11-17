scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Ludhiana: Woman cop removed as SHO after indictment in corruption case

Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu issued suspension orders of Inspector Amanjot Kaur Sandhu, posted as SHO of Sarabha Nagar police station of Ludhiana city, after receiving an enquiry report in the corruption case which was pending against her.

CP Sidhu said that an enquiry was ongoing against the woman cop when she was posted as sub-inspector in the State Cyber Crime Cell, Punjab Police, at Mohali and a complainant alleged that she took bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

“As per the enquiry report received now, she was indicted in the enquiry findings. She has been suspended and transferred to Police Lines,” said CP.

CP said that another departmental enquiry against her has been marked to Additional DCP-4 Tushar Gupta.

The action was taken after an order was received from ADGP, cyber crime cell, Punjab Police, recommending action against her.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 04:43:51 pm
