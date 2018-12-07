Ludhiana: Woman booked for extortion slits wrist at police station, stable

A WOMAN booked in an extortion case allegedly attempted suicide and slit her wrist in a washroom of division number 2 police station of Ludhiana Wednesday.

She was admitted to Civil Hospital where her condition was stable, said sources. She alleged that the police ‘harassed’ her.

Denying the allegations, police said the woman was arrested in an extortion case in presence of women cops.

They said when she was being questioned regarding the case, she threatened to end her life. She then asked for permission to go to the washroom and slit her wrist inside, they claimed.

The woman, a dancer with an orchestra group, was booked in an FIR for allegedly extorting Rs 40,000 from a man from whom she took a lift in his car.

The complainant, Mohammad Iliyaas from Arjun Nagar, claimed that on the night of November 30, he was going to Jalandhar bypass from Sherpur in his car when the woman asked for a lift and he agreed.

He alleged that soon the woman threatened him and demanded that he hand over all his money. He alleged that she also threatened him of implicating in a false rape case if he did. So he gave her Rs 40,000 which he had then, he told police.

The police filed FIR against the woman under IPC section 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt).

However, the woman claimed to the police that she has been implicated in a false case. Additional DCP-1 Gurpreet Singh denied any harassment by police and said a probe was on into the extortion case.