Ludhiana: Woman attacked with sharp-edged weapon in market, locals nab suspect

Tension gripped Islamganj of Ludhiana on Monday after a man allegedly attacked a 35-year-old woman with a sharp-edged weapon in full public view.

Police said that the victim was on her way to see her relatives in Islamganj when the accused turned up and attacked her. Some shopkeepers and commuters, however, immediately jumped to the woman’s rescue and nabbed the accused, who was later identified as one Satish Kumar. Satish was later handed over to the police.

Locals said that the entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera which was installed outside a shop.

After the alleged attack, a team from Division number 2 police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police recorded the statement of the victim, Ritu (35), a resident of Prem Vihar.

Ritu stated that the accused was forcing her to divorce her husband and to live with him. Police said suffered injuries on her hand and stomach in the attack.

According to the police, the woman had been living with the accused, Satish Kumar, after a dispute with her husband. She lived with the accused for three months and then went back to her husband, which angered Satish. A case has been registered against the arrested suspect.