Newborn’s abduction from Ludhiana hospital: Woman arrested, had lied to husband that she was pregnant, says Police

Eight days after a newborn girl was abducted from Mother Child Hospital in premises of Ludhiana Civil Hospital and later found dumped on a roadside on February 14, police on Wednesday said the woman behind the crime had been arrested.

The woman was identified as Rajvir Kaur (32), a native of Hoshiarpur and resident of Jhabbewal village of Ludhiana. Police said she was married to Harvinder Singh, a truck driver, and the couple had been unable to have children.

Police said Harvinder mostly remained on outstation tours and came home after a gap of several months. Rajvir Kaur allegedly lied to him that she was pregnant and also called him and said that she had given birth to a baby girl. She then abducted the baby from the hospital on February 11. However, later, her sister-in-law Gurpreet Kaur grew suspicious after police released CCTV images of the baby being taken from the hospital. She started questioning Rajvir, following which the latter abandoned the infant and fled. Gurpreet then left the baby near Sahnewal airport on February 14 and told her son to inform the police so they rescue her.

Rajvir Kaur was arrested from Ludhiana’s Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) late Wednesday, said Additional DCP-1 Gurpreet Singh.

He further said that Rajvir Kaur reached Mother Child Hospital on February 10 and found that Sibhawati had given birth to a daughter. She then requested the woman’s husband Umesh to let her adopt their daughter as the couple already had two daughters but they refused, following which she took away the baby on February 11.

