Ludhiana will soon become north’s industrial hub: Kotli

Punjab’s Industry and Commerce minister, Gurkirat Kotli, Monday said that Ludhiana was all set to become northern region’s industrial hub with an industrial valley spread across 387.77 acres being developed in village Dhanansu of the district.

It is a venture of Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation, a state government undertaking, he said.

“Approvals for layout plan, Change of Land Use (CLU), Environmental Clearance under EIA notification, RERA, etc. have already been received for the entire chunk of 378.77 acres of land. The project would entail the cost of Rs 365 crore. Hero Cycles Limited has come up with its state-of-the-art unit for manufacturing of high-end bicycles and e-bikes in the Hero Industrial Park of size 100 acres located within the hi-tech valley. The unit was inaugurated in April, 2021. The Hero Industrial Park would also have the ancillary units of this Anchor unit,” said Kotli.

“Similarly, Aditya Birla Group, a Fortune 500 company, has chosen the Punjab as an investment destination for its upcoming paints business through its flagship company Grasim Industries Ltd….Besides, a 17-acre industrial chunk of land has been allotted to J K Papers Ltd. for setting up their unit for manufacturing corrugated boxes and packaging products,” the statement added.

Kotli said that to provide high quality and reliable electricity, Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) would set up an electricity grid station of 400 KV on the 30 acres of land for which the land has been allotted. PSTCL has already initiated the development work on site, he added.

He said that to provide seamless connectivity, the industrial park has been connected with the Chandigarh-Ludhiana National Highway by constructing a 100-ft wide, 4 lane and 8.3 km long external concrete road and handed over to the public on 14 April, 2021.