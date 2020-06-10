Ludhiana: Wife, son held for 75-yr-old’s murder after domestic fight

An investigating officer said that both accused used a kitchen knife and a statue to attack the man after the trio had an argument. An investigating officer said that both accused used a kitchen knife and a statue to attack the man after the trio had an argument.

A 75-year old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife and son following an ‘argument over domestic issues’, at their residence in Ludhiana’s Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar late on Tuesday.

The body of the deceased, Sham Singh (75) – a retired employee from the Indian Farmers Fertilisers Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), was found lying on the floor at his residence Wednesday morning after his brother, Kishan Singh, informed the police.

Police arrested Charanjit Kaur (70), wife of the deceased and the couple’s son, Jatinder Singh (45), and claimed that both had confessed to their crime.

An investigating officer said that both accused used a kitchen knife and a statue to attack the man after the trio had an argument.

Sub-Inspector Madhu Bala, SHO, Sarabha Nagar police station, said that Charanjit Kaur, along with her son Jatinder Singh, had gone to her parents’ place in Ropar for some days after a fight with her husband.

“However on Tuesday Sham Singh went there and got them back to Ludhiana. But just a few hours had passed and they again had a fight. The couple was arguing and it soon turned into a full-fledged physical clash….Jatinder held his father’s hands and they first stabbed him with a kitchen knife. Then they picked up a statue and hit him in head. The man died,” said the SHO.

“Jatinder Singh had married in 2004 but got divorced in less than a year. He is the only child of the couple. Mother-son duo always had some misunderstandings and issues with Sham Singh and there was no property dispute. It was all those petty domestic arguments but on Tuesday, the matter escalated,” added the SHO.

Police sources said that Charanjit Kaur was also having stab wounds and other injuries on her arms and neck. During interrogation she told police that Sham Singh first attacked her with a kitchen knife and when she thought he would kill him, she attacked in ‘self-defence’. Soon, her son also joined her and then both attacked Sham Singh.

On Wednesday morning, Jatinder Singh allegedly called up his relative in Ropar informing that “they have murdered Sham Singh” and that relative further informed the brother of the deceased, Kishan Singh. “Kishan Singh first went to their home in BRS Nagar but mother-son did not open the door. He then came to the police station to inform us,” said police.

FIR against Charanjit Kaur and Jatinder Singh was registered under the Sections 302 and 34 of IPC at Sarabha Nagar police station of the statement of Kishan Singh.

