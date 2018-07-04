Ludhiana: Villagers nab two ‘drug peddlers’, protest police inaction

Amid statewide protests against drugs by people in Punjab, the villagers from Otalan in Samrala sub-division of Ludhiana caught two drug peddlers Tuesday and handed them to police.

Villagers claimed that when they went to Samrala police station to complain, the head constable on duty allegedly misbehaved with them and tried to shield the drug peddlers.

Later seeing that FIR was not being registered against peddlers, villagers blocked the Chandigarh-Ludhiana road outside the police station and protested against police inaction.

