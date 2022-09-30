scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Ludhiana: Vigilance Bureau nabs one while accepting 1 lakh bribe

A spokesperson of the bureau said that a .32 bore revolver, a car, and two mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the man.

One nabbed by vigilance in Ludhiana in bribery case (FILE)

The Ludhiana unit of Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested a man for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in the name of police officials, in lieu of settling a vigilance case.

A spokesperson of the bureau said that a .32 bore revolver, a car, and two mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the man.

The spokesperson said that the arrested man was identified as Sukhjinder Singh of Chak Roriwala (Tambuwala) of Jalalabad sub-division in Fazilka district. He was arrested on the complaint of one Sandeep Singh.

Vigilance said that Sukhjinder Singh was a complainant in a bribery case in which an FIR was registered on August 4 this year under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act at Vigilance Police Station in Ferozepur. The case was registered against Swaran Rani, junior engineer, MNREGA, Fazilka. She was nabbed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25000.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...Premium
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising itPremium
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising it
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates

The spokesperson further said that Sandeep Singh approached the bureau and alleged that Sukhjinder Singh was demanding Rs 15 lakh from him as a bribe in the name of police officials to settle the above case. The del was later finalised at Rs 11 lakh. Sandeep Singh is the brother of arrested accused Swaran Rani.

The spokesperson further added that after verification of facts and collection of material evidence, a team from vigilance bureau’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Ludhiana, arrested Sukhjinder Singh. An FIR under the section 7-A of Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at VB’s EOW police station, Ludhiana.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 10:28:16 pm
Next Story

Rewind & Replay | The rise of Indira Gandhi, and the shrinking of Rajasthan CMs

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement