Ludhiana: Vigilance books dead man, his sons in paddy embezzlement case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) Tuesday registered a criminal case against three rice mill owners for embezzlement in paddy to the tune of Rs.1.80 crore, including a dead man and his two sons.

A spokesperson of the VB informed that an FIR under the sections 409, 420, 120-B of IPC has been registered at Economic Offences Wing police station, Ludhiana range, against late Ganpat Rai, partner of M/s Durga Rice and General Mills, Sahnewal, Ludhiana, his two sons Dinesh Kumar and Rajesh, both partners in the above said mill.

EO wing SSP Suba Singh said that it was an old case in which one of the accused died during enquiry. “His death certificate will be presented in court,” he said.

He informed that in this case the Bureau has arrested both the brothers Dinesh Kumar and Rajesh. Further investigation in this case is under progress.