Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Ludhiana: 1.03 lakh intoxicant pills procured from Uttar Pradesh recovered

An FIR under the sections of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at Sahnewal police station.

The Ludhiana city police earlier this week arrested four people who are allegedly members of an inter-state drug-peddling gang and recovered 1.03 lakh intoxicant pills from their possession. (Representational image via Unsplash)

The Ludhiana city police earlier this week arrested four people who are allegedly members of an inter-state drug-peddling gang and recovered 1.03 lakh intoxicant pills from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Baljit Singh alias Laddu of Sahnewal (near Civil Hospital), Tapinder Singh alias Babba of Jandiali Road Sahnewal, Gurdeep Singh of civil hospital road Ludhiana and Rohit Verma alias Golu of Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference, Ravcharan Singh Brar, JCP- Rural, said that the police team led by Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar had nabbed Baljit Singh alias Laddu on August 20 when the accused was transporting 99,000 intoxicant pills by hiding them in the diesel tank of his truck.

The police seized the truck and recovered pills. Later, during questioning, Baljit confessed to procuring pills from Rohit Verma of Kanpur. Baljit informed that he usually travels to Kanpur and therefore, he used to procure intoxicant pills from there at cheap rates. Baljit added that after bringing intoxicant pills, he used to deliver some of the pills to Tapinder Singh and Gurdeep Singh.

Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

On the basis of this information, police arrested Tapinder and Gurdeep and recovered 540 and 2,460 pills from their possession respectively.

JCP said that after arresting the three accused, a team of police went to Kanpur from where Rohit Verma was arrested and 1,200 pills were recovered from his possession.

“The accused will be questioned to know how many more persons are involved in this supply chain,” said JCP.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 02:19:01 pm
Arvind Kejriwal’s latest allegation: ‘BJP has set aside Rs 800 crore to buy 40 MLAs’

John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

