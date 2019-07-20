Ludhiana: Unknown men shoot at Bargari activist who hailed Bittu murder

A Bargari Morcha activist, who celebrated the killing of a prime accused in the sacrilege case in Nabha Jail recently, was attacked late Thursday by three unidentified persons who fired two shots at him. Pritpal Singh Bargari, however, managed to escape with minor injuries and was admitted to a local hospital, police said.

Advertising

The incident took place when Pritpal (20), a resident of Bargari, was sitting in his car near the village grain market when three persons reached there on a motorcycle, fished out a gun and fired at the vehicle. Pritpal, who had most likely seen the assailants taking out the gun, managed to duck in time and suffered injuries from the shards that fell from the broken windshield. The motorcyclists managed to escape from the spot.

Fardikot police later lodged an FIR against unknown persons on charges of attempt to murder.

Pritpal, a Kavishar (religious folk singer), hails from Bargari village. His father is granthi at Akalgarh Gurdwara in Rann Singhwala village located nearby. The incident took place when Pritpal was on way to Rann Singhwala from Bargari. Pritpal had remained very active during the six-month long Bargari Morcha that demanded the arrest of the persons involved in the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib and subsequent police firing.

Advertising

Soon after Dera Sacha Sauda follower and prime accused in Bargari sacrilege incident Mohinder Pal Bittu was killed by an inmate in Nabha Jail, Pritpal wrote a poem in Punjabi hailing his murderer and uploaded it on his Facebook page. He had even written against Dera Sacha Saudha head Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

Pritpal was admitted to Bajakhana civil hospital Thursday night from where he was taken to Faridkot Medical College. SSP Raj Bachan visited the spot where the firing took place. “Two bullets had been fired, which we found from Pritpal’s car. He claimed that that he had ducked below the steering wheel and hence escaped. He sustained minor injuries after glass fell on his arm. He was quite active on social media. We are investigating the reasons behind the attack,” the SSP said.