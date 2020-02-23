Ludhiana: Unidentified persons open fire; Shiv Sena leader claims he was the target

Inspector Varunjeet Singh, SHO Moti Nagar police station said that probe has been started and CCTV cameras are being checked.

Some unidentified persons allegedly opened fire outside an office in car bazaar in sector 39 on Chandigarh Road in Ludhiana Saturday late. Shiv Sena (Hindustan) leader Amit Arora claimed that he was the target of the ‘attack’. The bullet hit a vehicle parked outside the office.

Arora and Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Mani Sheera were sitting inside the office when the alleged firing took place.

Sheera, owner of Satkartar Car bazaar outside whose office alleged firing took place, said that he and Arora were sitting inside office when they heard a gunshot. When they rushed outside they found a bullet lying near the vehicle. He said that the SUV belonged to his client.

Arora claimed that he had been receiving threats from past some days and he had reported the matter to police but no action was taken.

Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said, “We have called forensic team from Mohali. They will be able to give a definite opinion about cause of the dent on the vehicle. Prima facie it appears that there is a marriage palace nearby and somebody fired in the air and the bullet hit the vehicle. We have registered an FIR and further investigation is on in the matter.”

In February 2016 also, Arora had claimed attack on him and said that a bullet grazed his neck. Ludhiana police arrested Arora claiming that he had staged the attack on himself to claim security vehicle and gunmen.

