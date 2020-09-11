Ludhiana: Two prominent industry leaders succumb to Covid

Vinod Thaper, president of knitwear club said," We are shocked to hear this news. He had started his business from scratch and was a role model for many young entrepreneurs." (Representational)

In less than 24 hours, Ludhiana has lost two prominent industry captains in the region to Covid-19. While Darshan Lal Sharma (72), Managing Director of Vardhman Yarns & Threads, died on Thursday evening, Group Chairman of the Jain Udhay group, Tarsem Kumar Jain (82), passed away on Monday morning.

Sharma was undergoing treatment at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital for the last ten days.

An engineer and alumnus of Harward Business School, Sharma had a 47-year association with the Vardhman Group, said a statement from the company.

He served textile industry for about five decades and held several prominent positions including chairman of Punjab State Council of Confederation of Indian Industry, deputy chairman of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) and president of Ludhiana Management Association (LMA). He also served as a board member of Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Limited, Guetermann India Pvt. Limited and Ralson (India) Limited. He was also a member of Guru Nanak Bhawan Management Committee.

S P Oswal, Chairman and Managing Director of the group, called Sharma’s death a personal loss to him.

“His demise has left a void that cannot be filled,” said Oswal.

“He had always stood by the MSME industry. He was a great writer and a great associate. ,” said Ajit Lakra , president of Ludhiana Knitters Association.

Tarsem Lal Jain, Director of Jain Udhay Thermals and Jain Udhay Hosiery, also died of Covid on Friday morning at DMCH. He was admitted at the hospital for more than a week. The group chairman of Jain Udhay since 1957, Jain was a popular name in the textile industry in Ludhiana .

Vinod Thaper, president of knitwear club said,” We are shocked to hear this news. He had started his business from scratch and was a role model for many young entrepreneurs. During corona times, our business has already taken a toll and now our near and dear ones are also becoming victim. We all need to take care of ourselves and our families. Jain’s cremation was held as per Covid guidelines and no one could be part of it.”

