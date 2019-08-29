Ludhiana: Two inmates die, two critically injured as lightning strikes Borstal Jail

Two inmates died and two others were critically injured after lightning struck the premises of Borstal Jail in Ludhiana Thursday.

Police said that the four inmates were offering prayers at a small temple inside the jail premises when there was a thunderbolt. Soon there was a sound of ‘explosion’ and lightning hit four of them.

The deceased were identified as Rishav Kumar (19) of Basant Nagar and Lakhvir Singh (18) of Dhandran-both from Ludhiana. The critically injured were identified as Rajwinder Singh of Sidhwan Bet and Gurdeep Singh of Jagraon.

Both were admitted at Civil Hospital with serious burn injuries. ACP (east) Devinder Chaudhary said that four of them were offering prayers at the temple when it was drizzling slightly.

Suddenly, the lightning struck and there was a minor ‘explosion’. Four of them were found lying unconscious when jail staff reached hearing the loud ‘explosion’. “Temple structure and adjoining walls are also damaged,” he said.

ACP added that a written statement from jail authorities is awaited for further proceedings and autopsy reports are also awaited.