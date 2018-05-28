Ludhiana: Two children die after ‘eating khichdi’

TWO CHILDREN died and four other members of their family were admitted to hospital after they consumed ‘khichdi’ prepared at home. The family lives in Sunet village of Ludhiana.

The police started investigation Sunday after two siblings- Abhiraj (2) and Aryan (4) died. The family had consumed ‘khichdi’ prepared at home Friday late. However, the police have not found any clue yet on how or whether the khichdi was directly linked to the deaths. Other members of the family who survived are Arun Shah (34), his wife Tinku Devi (32) their sons Rahul (11) and Aditya (7).

The family hails from Chhapra in Bihar. Arun runs a fast food vend in BRS Nagar of Ludhiana. His brother Rajinder Kumar said Tinku Devi had prepared khichdi Friday night. The family ate it along with curd which they bought from market. Soon, the family started feeling unwell and on Saturday morning, two-year-old Abhiraj died. Their landlord Vipan Kumar took the family to a local hospital but their condition kept deteriorating. They were referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where Aryan also died Sunday.

Inspector Brij Mohan, SHO Sarabha Nagar police station said, “They are not suspecting anyone of poisoning their food. A probe is on.” The condition of four others is stable at DMCH, he said.

