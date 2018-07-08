38 FIRs against him for fraud, travel agent arrested from Patiala

Following a tip-off, he was arrested from Patiala Friday night. Following a tip-off, he was arrested from Patiala Friday night.

With at least 38 FIRs registered against him for fraud and another 600 complaints pending for investigation, a travel agent from Ludhiana, Nitish Ghai, was arrested by the police from Patiala Friday late. DCP (investigation) Ludhiana, Gaganajit Singh, said Ghai had allegedly duped at least 650 people of almost Rs 20 crore on the pretext of sending them abroad. He was absconding and fled Ludhiana following which he stayed in Mumbai, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and other cities. Following a tip-off, he was arrested from Patiala Friday night.

He also changed his phone numbers and vehicles to mislead police. His wife Gurwinder Kaur alias Jasmine is also being questioned. For the last 40 days, Ludhiana police were trying to catch hold of him after fresh complaints started landing. Already, some cases are also registered against him in Kanpur, Delhi and Phagwara.

Police have also arrested his three accomplices: Tajinder Singh, Ravinder Kumar and Gurmeet Kaur alias Asha.

Ghai had allegedly formed five fake companies in Ludhiana – Blessings consultancy at Samrala Chowk, V. Visa at Model Town, GGI Group at Gill Chowk and 99 Visa and Bright Solutions at Madhok Complex. None of them were registered with the government.

Luring the applicants with attractive advertisements in newspapers, he promised them permanent residency and work permits abroad. He issued several advertisements of job vacancies in foreign countries but none of those companies existed.

He also sent some people abroad but on tourist visa. He also allegedly had a tie-up with fake medical labs for getting medical test reports, including with Chaudhary Diagnostic Centre near Bus stand, Fast Diagnostic Centre at Samrala Chowk and Delhi Diagnostic Centre in Chandigarh.

