Friday, July 22, 2022

Ludhiana trader hacked to death, police suspect rivalry

Police identified the victim as Balkar Singh (35) of Sasrali Colony. An autopsy of the body, conducted by a board of doctors later finding a fracture to the skull as well as a deep cut on the throat.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
July 22, 2022 11:18:48 pm
ACP (east) Gurdev Singh said that it is suspected that Balkar was murdered following a rivalry. The police are scanning CCTVs in the area to trace the assailants.

A trader from Ludhiana was hacked to death late on Thursday night, with the man’s body being discovered on Friday at Rodh village of Meharban.

Police registered an FIR against unidentified persons for murder at Meharban police station on the complaint of Ajmer Singh, father of the victim.

Ajmer, in his complaint to the police, has said that his son, who owned a construction material store at Tajpur road, had left the house at around 2 pm on Thursday. Around 4.30 pm, when they tried to contact him, they found the phone to be switched off. They later informed the police and launched a search for him, during which they found his vehicle at Rodh village near the Sutlej river, with the body dumped in some nearby fields.

Satwinder Singh, brother of the victim, said that in December last year, unidentified assailants had attempted to kill Balkar at the T-point of Kakka village. The assailants then had failed, but had managed to flee with Rs 50,000 in cash and a mobile phone.

“At that time, we had informed the Meharban police. However, they did not take the matter seriously and an FIR was lodged only six months later. No one was arrested in the case,” he alleged.

Balkar Singh is survived by his wife, two daughters and one son.

ACP (east) Gurdev Singh said that it is suspected that Balkar was murdered following a rivalry. The police are scanning CCTVs in the area to trace the assailants.

