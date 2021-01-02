Ludhiana: Toddler’s headless body found; police suspects human sacrifice

Police registered an FIR against unidentified persons under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of IPC at Jodhan police station.

In a suspected case of human sacrifice, the Ludhiana rural police have recovered the beheaded body of a toddler from village Mansoora, officials Saturday said. The body was recovered late on Thursday after some locals spotted a dog carrying it in its mouth.

Dakha DSP GS Bains said that soon after the body was recovered, the detached head was also found in a vacant plot. “However, the body hasn’t been identified yet despite our best efforts. The face is mutilated and eaten away by animals. It is beyond recognition. It seems the boy is not from any local village or even Ludhiana district because no one has come forward to claim the body or identify it yet. We have also recovered boy’s clothes, which were lying near the body,” said DSP.

The officer said that it was a suspected case of human sacrifice. “Maybe some tantrik (sorcerer) is involved and the child was sacrificed. There are stab marks on the body near the chest. The child was killed and body was dumped here later,” said DSP.

Police registered an FIR against unidentified persons under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of IPC at Jodhan police station, on the complaint of Inderjit Singh who saw a dog taking away the body.

DSP said that the body has been kept at the mortuary of Sudhar Civil Hospital and police will wait for 72 hours for its identification before it will be sent for autopsy and cremation.