Ludhiana to add 200 ICU beds for Covid care by end of this week

A day after zero availability of Level 3 beds for critical Covid-19 patients in Ludhiana, the district administration said over 200 ICU beds (Level 3) will be added to existing strength in private hospitals in the next 3-4 days. Ludhiana has 96 Level 3 beds as of now.

In addition to Level 3 beds, 500 non-ICU beds will be available in private hospitals for Level 2 care in the next few days.

Overall, more than 700 additional beds will be available in private hospitals in all categories by the end of this week.

Ludhiana district administration and police held a meeting with 50 private hospitals at police lines Tuesday and directed them not to turn away Covid-19 patients. A commitment of 200 ICU beds was received from different private hospitals during the meeting.

Nodal officer for Covid-19 and ADC (Development) Sandeep Kumar said, “Private hospitals will be adding ICU beds every day and within 3-4 days, more than 200 additional ICU beds will be there in Ludhiana’s private hospitals while over 500 non-ICU beds for Level 2 patients would be added to the existing strength.”

Kumar agreed that on Monday all the 96 Level 3 beds were occupied.

After The Indian Express had highlighted the issue of shortage of beds in critical care, Director Health Services, Dr Avneet Kaur, Additional Chief Secretary Anurah Aggarwal had visited Ludhiana on July 31 and had said that private hospitals should dedicate 50 per cent of their ICU capacity to Covid-19 patients. Addition of beds is going on since July 31 itself after series of meetings with private hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner Varinder Sharma, Commissioner of Police Rakesh Kumar Agrawal, DCP Ashwani Kapoor and other senior officials Tuesday held a meeting of representatives of around 50 private hospitals at Police Lines, apart from Kumar.

Nodal officer Sandeep Kumar said, “If a patient goes to any major hospital of the city, there will be a list displayed in the hospital itself of vacant beds across hospitals and the patient in question will be properly referred to a hospital with a referral slip. Our staff will also be sitting along with private hospital staff member. In addition to this, an app is also going to be launched to know the vacant beds while starting from home itself.”

At present, 7 private hospitals — Dayanand Medical College & Hospital, Christian Medical College & Hospital, SPS Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Deep Hospital, GTB Hospital and Mohan Dai Oswal Cancer Hospital are providing Covid-19 treatment along with the government hospitals.

DC Varinder Sharma also directed the private hospitals to reserve at least 50 per cent of their total ICU beds for Covid treatment.

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon has been asked to train the medical and other healthcare staff for Covid treatment in private hospitals, besides the doctors of these hospitals would be able to seek guidance regarding treatment from the state level expert committee specially formed for this purpose.

Ludhiana once again reported maximum 222 cases in the state on Tuesday.

