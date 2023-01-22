Ludhiana: Three run over by train while trying to cross railway tracks near Dhandari Kalan

Three men were crushed to death by a train near Dhandari Kalan railway station in Ludhiana late on Friday, with the Government Railway Police (GRP) handing over the bodies to the respective families on Sunday after identification.

As per the GRP, the three men — identified as Lovedeep Singh (27) of Nawanshahr, Sukhman (27) of Amritsar, and Ravi Kumar (19) of Hoshiarpur — were crossing the railway tracks on foot when they were run over by the Jammu Mail late on Friday.

The men, investigators said, worked as truck mechanics in the Dhandari area.

“The incident took place around 11 pm on Friday. The men were crossing the railway tracks on foot despite being repeatedly warned that a train might approach anytime. They were crushed under the train. The loco pilot of the train was the first to know about the incident. He later informed the station master, who further informed the police,” said ASI Kirpal Singh from Dhandari GRP police post.

Singh said that the bodies were handed over to families of the victims after identification and inquest proceedings filed under Section 174 of CrPC.