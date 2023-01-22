scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Advertisement

Ludhiana: Three run over by train while trying to cross railway tracks near Dhandari Kalan

Singh said that the bodies were handed over to families of the victims after identification and inquest proceedings filed under Section 174 of CrPC.

ludihan news, train runs over men, Government Railway Police (GRP), Dhandari Kalan, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsAs per the GRP, the three men — identified as Lovedeep Singh (27) of Nawanshahr, Sukhman (27) of Amritsar, and Ravi Kumar (19) of Hoshiarpur — were crossing the railway tracks on foot when they were run over by the Jammu Mail late on Friday.

Three men were crushed to death by a train near Dhandari Kalan railway station in Ludhiana late on Friday, with the Government Railway Police (GRP) handing over the bodies to the respective families on Sunday after identification.

As per the GRP, the three men — identified as Lovedeep Singh (27) of Nawanshahr, Sukhman (27) of Amritsar, and Ravi Kumar (19) of Hoshiarpur — were crossing the railway tracks on foot when they were run over by the Jammu Mail late on Friday.

The men, investigators said, worked as truck mechanics in the Dhandari area.

“The incident took place around 11 pm on Friday. The men were crossing the railway tracks on foot despite being repeatedly warned that a train might approach anytime. They were crushed under the train. The loco pilot of the train was the first to know about the incident. He later informed the station master, who further informed the police,” said ASI Kirpal Singh from Dhandari GRP police post.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ahead of this Republic Day, Constitution is an unquiet presence
Ahead of this Republic Day, Constitution is an unquiet presence
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
‘It’s venomous’: P Sainath on Centre blocking BBC documentary on Modi, 20...
‘It’s venomous’: P Sainath on Centre blocking BBC documentary on Modi, 20...
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir

Singh said that the bodies were handed over to families of the victims after identification and inquest proceedings filed under Section 174 of CrPC.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-01-2023 at 23:18 IST
Next Story

GIDC launches demand survey for proposed agro park in Rajkot

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close