Ludhiana: Three held while ferrying 419 kilos of suspected ‘beef’, FIR registered

During questioning, the suspects told police that they used to procure the meat from Ferozepur and sell it in the city.

The Ludhiana police on Tuesday arrested three people for allegedly smuggling ‘beef’ and claimed to have recovered around 419 kilos of meat from their possession.

Police said of the arrested trio, one was a woman, who with the help of two of her accomplices, used to smuggle beef into the city and sell it further. The police said that they have also seized the auto in which the ‘beef’ was being ferried.

Investigators identified the arrested suspects as Muslima Bibi (50) of Mabohar Nagar, and her aides Manpreet Singh (38), and Harminder Singh (26), both residents of Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Nagar. Manpreet was driving the auto.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge at CIA staff-3, said that the police nabbed the suspects from near Bharat Nagar Chowk following a tip-off on Monday. On checking, they found meat in the vehicle which they suspect to be beef.

During questioning, the suspects told police that they used to procure the meat from Ferozepur and sell it in the city. Police said that the trio will now also be interrogated in the recent case of two cows having been killed in Jiwan Nagar area on November 24, following which some Hindu organisations had held protests and an FIR was registered at Focal Point police station.

A fresh FIR under the sections 8 (1) and 9 of Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act has been registered at division number 5 police station. The woman was booked in a similar case earlier too in 2018 and was out on bail, said the police.

The trio were produced in a court on Tuesday which sent them to one-day police remand for interrogation.