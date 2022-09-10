Ludhiana: Three die as car crashes, falls off flyover

Three persons died in a road accident Friday after the car in which they were travelling fell off the Ladhowal flyover of Ludhiana.

The deceased were identified as Kulwinder Kaur (46), Ranjeet Kaur (65) and Pinkpreet Singh (23) – residents of Bhinder Kalan village of Moga. Kulwinder’s husband Rajinder Singh was admitted to hospital with grievous injuries. The family was heading towards Nawanshahr.

The family was going to solemnize the marriage of Kulwinder’s son Mandeep Singh (23) who was travelling in another car.

Mandeep Singh said that his friend Pinkpreet was in front of him and lost control near the flyover. The car crashed into the railing and fell off, he said. He said that he lost control of his car as well but managed to stop the car after hitting the railing.

“I arranged a vehicle and rushed them to hospital, where the doctors declared my mother, grandfather and friend dead on arrival,” said Mandeep Singh.

Police said that inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC were filed at Ladhowal police station.