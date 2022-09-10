scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Ludhiana: Three die as car crashes, falls off flyover

The deceased were identified as Kulwinder Kaur (46), Ranjeet Kaur (65) and Pinkpreet Singh (23) – residents of Bhinder Kalan village of Moga.

The family was going to solemnize the marriage of Kulwinder’s son Mandeep Singh (23) who was travelling in another car.

Three persons died in a road accident Friday after the car in which they were travelling fell off the Ladhowal flyover of Ludhiana.

The deceased were identified as Kulwinder Kaur (46), Ranjeet Kaur (65) and Pinkpreet Singh (23) – residents of Bhinder Kalan village of Moga. Kulwinder’s husband Rajinder Singh was admitted to hospital with grievous injuries. The family was heading towards Nawanshahr.

The family was going to solemnize the marriage of Kulwinder’s son Mandeep Singh (23) who was travelling in another car.

Mandeep Singh said that his friend Pinkpreet was in front of him and lost control near the flyover. The car crashed into the railing and fell off, he said. He said that he lost control of his car as well but managed to stop the car after hitting the railing.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cutPremium
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut
Why sports management in India needs to include former playersPremium
Why sports management in India needs to include former players
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...Premium
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...

“I arranged a vehicle and rushed them to hospital, where the doctors declared my mother, grandfather and friend dead on arrival,” said Mandeep Singh.

Police said that inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC were filed at Ladhowal police station.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 10:54:55 am
Next Story

Kejriwal govt spent Rs 168 crore for over 4 lakh patients’ healthcare since 2017: Sisodia

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Day 2 of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra: Notes from the road

Day 2 of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra: Notes from the road

Pakistan's small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democratisation

Pakistan's small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democratisation

Premium
I-T took our phones to clone and retrieve data: Oxfam India, IPSMF

I-T took our phones to clone and retrieve data: Oxfam India, IPSMF

Is Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher a millennial icon?
Thor Love and Thunder

Is Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher a millennial icon?

Trade unions find going tough in new territory: Left bastion of Kerala

Trade unions find going tough in new territory: Left bastion of Kerala

Remembering Mary Roy through her alter ego in The God Of Small Things
Weekend Read

Remembering Mary Roy through her alter ego in The God Of Small Things

Premium
Unexpected praise for Ayush Minister from Kerala Congress chief
Delhi Confidential

Unexpected praise for Ayush Minister from Kerala Congress chief

Charles III is King of Great Britain. What's next?

Charles III is King of Great Britain. What's next?

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain
Brahmastra Review

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement