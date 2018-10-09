Ludhiana: Three-day Asian Maize conference kicks off

The meet will see more than 275 participants from several maize-growing countries in Asia, apart from experts from outside the continent. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) The meet will see more than 275 participants from several maize-growing countries in Asia, apart from experts from outside the continent. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The Asian Maize Conference and expert consultation on “Maize for Food, Feed, Nutrition and Environmental Security” kicked off at Ludhiana on Monday.

The three-day conference is being organised jointly by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre, ICAR-Indian Institute of Maize Research (ICAR-IIMR), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), CGIAR Research Program on Maize (MAIZE) and the Borlaug Institute for South Asia (BISA), with more than 275 participants from several maize-growing countries in Asia besides experts from outside the continent.

Martin Kropff, CIMMYT Director General, said that maize in Asia has high productivity and high demand, with a 5.2 per cent annual growth as compared to a global average of 3.5 per cent but its demand will double by the year 2050.

“Therefore, we need to produce two times more maize in Asia, using half as much input, and it needs to be twice as nutritious,” stressed Dr Kropff. He stressed the need for continued funding for maize research keeping in mind the climate change problem.

In his welcome remarks Dr N.S. Bains, Director Research, Punjab Agricultural University, expressed delight at the conference being held in India for the second time after 24 years.

Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, Director General, ICAR urged the scientists to work towards increasing maize productivity to five tons per hectare in the kharif season. Citing example of Pakistan and China, Dr Mohapatra dwelled on the need for public private partnership system in India for developing hybrids to improve maize productivity.

Dr B.M. Prasanna, Director, International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center highlighted the diverse range of topics to be covered in the conference, from breeding for climate resilience in maize-based systems and climate-smart agriculture to socio – economics for greater impact besides the importance of public private partnerships.

Dr Prasanna also expressed his concern at the growing incidence of ‘fall armyworm’, an invasive insect pest that has spread through 44 countries in Africa and was recently reported in India. “Working together to control this pest needs to be our prime importance,” he said.

