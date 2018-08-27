Ludhiana: Three arrested for teen’s murder

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A day after a former student of a private school in Khanna was allegedly stabbed to death after a clash ensued between two groups of students, the Khanna police booked four teenagers and arrested three Sunday.

On Saturday, Pardeep Kumar (18) from Khanna’s Kauri village was allegedly stabbed to death during a clash which took place at the backside of Walia English Modern Senior Secondary School after school hours.

Khanna SSP Dhruv Dahiya said that four accused (including three juveniles) have been booked in an FIR of which three have been arrested. One of the juveniles is yet to be arrested, he said.

“The main accused is 17 years old. He stabbed Pardeep in the stomach and thigh and has been arrested. He is an outsider and works as a watchman at night. Pardeep died due to extreme blood loss. We have also recovered blood soaked knife from him,” said the SSP.

The main accused have been booked for murder at Khanna city-2 police station under Section 302 (murder) of IPC while three others have been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons with common intention) of IPC.

