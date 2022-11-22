Ludhiana: Tension in Dugri after torn pages of holy books found

Tension gripped Dugri area of Ludhiana Tuesday after some locals noticed torn pages of Sikh and Hindu holy books in Sidhwan Canal.

With the help of religious leaders from both communities, police collected the torn pages of Gutka Sahib and some Hindu holy texts.

Inspector Madhu Bala, SHO of Dugri police station, said that it is suspected that someone had disposed off the torn pages of the holy books in water, which is a common practice to discard damaged scriptures. As the water level came down the torn pages became visible. The SHO added that police are investigating to know if the pages were thrown there following a conspiracy.

Police are also scanning CCTVs to trace the persons who dumped the torn pages here.