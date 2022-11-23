Ludhiana tender scam: Arrested food supply officers sent to two-day police remand

A local court of Ludhiana Wednesday sent two district food supply officers to two-day police remand in the alleged foodgrain transportation tenders scam.

Former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who held food and civil supplies portfolio during Congress government, is already arrested in the case and lodged at Patiala jail.

The vigilance had arrested two district food & supply controllers (DFSC), Tuesday — Sukhwinder Singh Gill, then posted as DFSC Ludhiana West and Harveen Kaur, then DFSC Ludhiana East. Currently, Gill was posted at Faridkot and Kaur at Jalandhar.

Public prosecutor in the case, advocate Amandeep Adiwal, said that the court was told Wednesday, that both officers were ‘signing authority’ in allotment of these tenders and it was their duty to check registration numbers of vehicles submitted by the contractor, but they did not do so. They allegedly favored the contractor and obliged him in lieu of bribe.

The vigilance had claimed that as per the investigation into the written notes found in the diary of contractor Telu Ram (also arrested), Gill had taken Rs 2 lakh and an iPhone as bribes, and Kaur had taken Rs 3 lakh as bribe.

“We asked for their remand as certain facts regarding the case need to be interrogated and it might also lead to recovery of cash and phone allegedly taken as bribe,” said a senior vigilance officer.

Despite submission of wrong documents, the above said officers have allotted tenders to their favourite persons/contractors by accepting bribe money from them, said the officer.

The Punjab vigilance bureau on November 14 had submitted a preliminary chargesheet in a local court of Ludhiana against Ashu. He is expected to be produced in the court on the next date of hearing, November 25, when the copy of chargesheet will be handed over to him.