Ludhiana: Teenager hacks elderly grandparents to death

A seventeen-year old allegedly murdered his paternal grandparents at their residence in village Lall Kalan of Samrala in Ludhiana, Wednesday.

Khanna Police said that a property dispute was going on in the family since some days and earlier also the accused and his father had allegedly thrashed the elderly couple. Following the escalating dispute, the old couple had left the house since some days and was living in Doraha. However, on Wednesday they had come to village to take their clothes when the teenager attacked them with an axe.

The deceased couple was identified as Darshan Singh (72) and Surinder Kaur (70).

Samrala DSP Jagwinder Singh Khaira said that the family was embroiled in a property dispute and the teenager was furious at his paternal grandparents for ‘insulting and humiliating his mother’.

“Father of the boy works at a factory in Doraha and was not present at home when the couple came home to collect their woolen clothes. While some neighbors say that mother of accused was at home, others say she was not. It is a part of investigation. Earlier also the boy and his father had reportedly thrashed Darshan Singh following which the couple had left the house and started living separately in Doraha. He nursed grudge against his grandparents as he believed that they humiliated his mother,” said DSP, adding that the accused is a student of class XII.

DSP said the boy first opened attack on the couple with baseball bats and then picked an axe. He allegedly attacked the couple multiple times in their head and face with an axe and they died on the spot. As per police some neighbors tried to intervene after hearing cries of the couple but the teen warned them not to intervene.

DSP said the juvenile teen was absconding. An FIR for murder under section 302 of IPC was registered against him at Samrala police station on the statement of her aunt (couple’s daughter).