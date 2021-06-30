Ludhiana teen wins Diana Award for ‘using tech for benefit of mankind’

Known for using gaming software ‘Minecraft’ to create activity-based learning modules for children, Namya Joshi (14), resident of BRS Nagar, Ludhiana and a Class 8 student at city’s Sat Paul Mittal School has been honoured with the prestigious Diana Award.

The Diana Award is considered the “highest accolade” a young person (aged between 9-25 years) can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts.

Several Indians have been conferred the award this year.

Established in memory of Lady Diana, Princess of Wales, the Award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex.

Speaking about her achievement, Namya said that it was not until she started playing the computer-based game Minecraft, she realised how tech could be a powerful tool for learning.

Namya has now trained more than 100- teachers and students on how Game Based Learning can be used in education. She has been applauded for her ‘entrepreneurial spirit’ and her motto #EachOneTeachTen.

Earlier, she had also won Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar this year.

From Indian mythology epic Ramayana to J K Rowling’s Harry Potter, Egyptian civilization to the life of Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, Namya has created lessons on almost everything on Minecraft.

During an event held in New Delhi last year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had praised and called Namya for a meeting.

She was also a keynote speaker at ‘KEOS 2019 – a global education conference’ in Jyvaskyla, Finland. A recipient of E-Innovation Award 2019, she is working on promoting many global projects as #SDGsForChildrenAmbassador.

Tessy Ojo, CEO of the Diana Award, during the Virtual Award ceremony held on June 28, congratulated the Diana Award recipients from the UK and around the globe who are “change makers” for their generation. She said that by receiving the honour they would inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own journey as active citizens.

Bhupinder Gogia, principal, Sat Paul Mittal School, congratulated Namya Joshi, her grandparents, parents and teachers who taught her for this remarkable achievement.