Ludhiana teen battles for life in Canada hospital, family seeks govt help for mother’s air travel

More than two weeks after a teen was critically injured in a road accident and continues to battle for life in the ICU of a hospital in Toronto, Canada, his family back home in Ludhiana has appealed for immediate help from Indian and Canadian government authorities to expedite the visa and travel process of his mother on compassionate grounds, who wants to join as her son’s caretaker.

Vinayakk Joshhi, 19, who had gone to Canada in December 2019 and completed his diploma in mechanical engineering from Humber College in Toronto, was returning from work and was waiting at a bus shelter on the night of May 22 in North York of Toronto. According to the reports from the Canadian media, a speeding car lost control and crushed Joshhi.

He was critically injured with multiple fractures in thighs, shoulders, ankle and has undergone three surgeries since then. Currently admitted to the intensive care unit at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, the hospital authorities have also issued a letter to the family permitting his mother to join as caretaker for emotional support.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mahesh Joshii, teen’s father from Haibowal of Ludhiana, said that his son had gone to Canada in December 2019. “He had completed his mechanical engineering diploma from Humber College and was currently working part-time with a food chain. We have been told that three cars were racing on the road when one of them crashed into the bus shelter where my son was waiting for the bus. His condition is very serious. My wife Poonam Joshii has applied for visitor’s visa but due to Covid, the process is stuck. We request the Indian and Canadian authorities to allow my wife to travel to Canada so that she can be with our son. At this critical hour, he needs his mother the most. He has undergone major surgeries and due to extreme blood loss, his nerves have also been affected. His legs, ankle, knees, thighs, shoulders… all have suffered major injuries and fractures,” said the father.

In a letter that has been issued by the authorities of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto, they have written, “…. Vinayakk Joshhi was critically injured and admitted to the intensive care unit under the trauma program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre… Joshhi continues to require ongoing, intensive level of care…As Mr. Joshhi’s mother will play an integral role throughout his hospitalization, she needs to be present to provide emotional support and care to her son, and to help him with his lengthy recovery. Given this situation, we ask that you kindly make arrangements in supporting Mr. Joshhi’s mother in being able to visit her son.”

Appealing for urgent assistance on medical grounds, Poonam Joshii in her appeal has written that she had applied for the visitor visa on May 30 for emergency travel to the High Commission of Canada in India. “I received a ‘Biometric Instruction Letter’ from the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) which necessitates to apply for Biometrics in India before a visa can be issued. However, it is informed that all Visa Application Centres are closed and there is no one at the consulate in Chandigarh to facilitate the process as we are not even allowed to enter the reception to speak to concerned person by the guards at the entry. As such the application is stuck… I implore you to kindly facilitate my visa process and how I may be able to travel to Toronto..,” wrote Poonam Joshii in her appeal.

The Canadian media reports said that one driver, also a teen, was arrested by Toronto Police from the spot. “Right now our concern is to reach our son as soon as possible. He remains unconscious most of the time due to treatment procedures and needs his mother the most. We appeal to governments of both countries for immediate help,” said Mahesh Joshii.