Ludhiana: Teacher shoots self, police says she was depressed due to lone child moving abroad

She used her husband’s licenced revolver to shoot herself in head, said police. (Representational Image) She used her husband’s licenced revolver to shoot herself in head, said police. (Representational Image)

A woman allegedly shot herself dead Monday at her residence in Khanna’s Gulmohar Nagar. She was a science teacher and was reportedly under depression after her only daughter had moved to Canada for studies. She used her husband’s licenced revolver to shoot herself in head, said police.

The deceased identified as Anjali Cham (42) was a teacher at A S Model Senior Secondary School in Khanna and also used to take tuition classes at home. She lived with her husband, Dharminder. On Monday morning around 7 am, when her students arrived for tuition, they kept ringing the doorbell but no one opened the door. Soon, her husband who was sleeping, came out to open the door and saw that Anjali was lying in pool of blood.

Police said that Anjali was “depressed” since her only daughter, Ravneet, had moved to Canada on study visa two years back. “She used to feel alone. Though she had sent her daughter to Canada for studies but loneliness was making her unhappy. The woman’s parents haven’t raised any suspicion. She used .32 bore licenced revolver of her husband to shoot herself in the head,” said Sub-Inspector Keemti Lal, additional SHO, Khanna City-2 police station.

Police further said that usually Anjali used to call students around 6 am in morning but on Monday she had called them at 7. Also, family had attended a Lohri party Sunday night and had returned home late. She also spoke to her daughter on phone for nearly two hours in later hours Monday. “Not only she was depressed on her only child living in Canada away from her, she was also constantly worried for her and the problems Ravneet was facing here….She was depressed over her daughter not being happy there and yet living away from home,” said a police source. Anjali was also under medication for depression since two weeks, he added.

Meanwhile, police filed inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC after her parent’s family did not raise any suspicion of the incident being a murder. Body was given to family after autopsy. Also, her husband told police that there was only one bullet inside the weapon and he had never used the revolver after buying it.

Additional SHO further said that the forensic team inspected the spot and further action will be taken after receiving forensic and autopsy reports.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App