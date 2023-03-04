Ludhiana: Takshashila Centre for Excellence to reserve 50% seats for women

Trident Group’s ‘Takshashila Centre for Excellence’ in Ludhiana has decided to reserve 50 per cent of seats for women candidates. Special consideration will be given to youth from rural, and economically weaker sections as well, the company said in a recent statement.

Further, the Takshashila Centre for Excellence has opened its doors to candidates with more than three years of relevant experience. The program is an endeavour to provide opportunities to the youth of India in an inclusive manner and help them to ‘Earn, Learn and Grow’, the press statement added.

“The vision of the program is to create a platform where rural India comes forward to make their dreams come true, and improve their quality of life and economic well-being. It looks forward to welcoming talent that shows promise, passion, and perseverance to bring a positive change,” said Trident group founder and Padma Shri awardee Rajinder Gupta.

The candidates who join through the Takshashila program will be placed at entry-level positions across all functions such as operations, finance, human resources, information technology, branding, corporate functions, etc. for any of Trident’s businesses and can get an annual pay package of up to Rs 18 lakh, the company added.

Candidates can apply for this program on Trident’s website. Once applications are received on the portal, the process begins with an online aptitude test and psychometric profiling of all applicants. It is then followed by on-site simulation assessment activities that could include role play, case studies, and in-depth personal interviews. The selection process is designed in a manner to eliminate any human bias, company officials said.