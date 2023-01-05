Ludhiana fetes 10 ‘swachhta champions’ working for solid waste management

Spreading the message of swachhta and encouraging residents to support the authorities in proper solid waste management, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation felicitated 10 “swachhta champions” at an event in its zone D office on Thursday.

The “swachhta champions” included NGOs members, a college principal and school teachers. They have been involved in spreading awareness about home composting, source segregation of dry and wet waste at homes, reusing waste plastic and other materials, plantation etc, corporation officials said.

Zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon handed over certificates to the “swachhta champions”, who have been working in association with the civic body. These included Ritu Malhan, a teacher of Sacred Heart Convent School in Sarabha Nagar; BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School teacher Vipra Kale; Subhash Chander from Jeev Jantu Paryavarn Sambhal Sewa Samiti, SCD Government College professor Geetanjali Pabreja, Sukhwinder Kaur from Jeet foundation, Mandeep Guddu from Marshal Aid, Gaurav Singh from Switch For Change, Khalsa College for Women principal Dr Mukti Gill, Pankaj Jindal from Bharat Vikas Parishad Charitable Trust and Government Senior Secondary Smart School teacher Rumani Ahuja.

Corporation medical officer Vipal Malhotra said these members had been working in various fields of waste management and supporting the civic body in spreading awareness. A few members have also been making cloth bags from waste clothes and encourage the residents to use them rather than banned plastic carry bags.

Sekhon stated that solid waste management was a vast and continuous process and that it could not be completed without public support. The zonal commissioner added that the efforts being put in by the “swachhta champions” were appreciable and that the civic body would felicitate more such residents in the future.