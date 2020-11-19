Ludhiana: SUV crushes three men to death

Three men died in a tragic accident after an SUV Tata Safari crashed into them at the flyover near Sherpur Chowk in Ludhiana Wednesday.

Three men died in a tragic accident after an SUV Tata Safari crashed into them at the flyover near Sherpur Chowk in Ludhiana Wednesday. While two of the men who died were on cycle, another was a pedestrian. All three died on the spot.

Heart rending scenes were witnessed on the spot as after the collision, while one of the cyclists fell off from the bridge, the other cyclist was stuck to the bonnet of the vehicle and died. The identity of the two deceased cyclists was not established till the filing of this report.

The third deceased, identified as Ritesh Miglani (45), a yarn trader from Durgapuri of Haibowal, was walking towards Sherpur Chowk to board a bus when the SUV crashed into him. Police said that two cyclists who died on the spot, appeared to be labourers and efforts were being made to identify them.

The accused driver of the SUV, identified as Dharminder, tried to escape from the spot but was held by the locals. He was traveling from Pathankot towards Uttar Pradesh.

Ritesh’s cousin Vishal Miglani, who was also travelling with him and luckily escaped unhurt, said that they were going to Samrala. He told police that he and Ritesh were crossing Sherpur flyover on foot to board a bus for Samrala when an SUV crashed into Ritesh. He said that Ritesh was walking ahead of him while he was walking slower as he was speaking to someone on the phone. Meanwhile, a speeding Tata Safari crashed into a cyclist. Then it hit Ritesh followed by another cyclist. All three died on the spot.

An FIR against the SUV driver was registered at Moti Nagar police station.

