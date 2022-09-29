scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Ludhiana streetlights funds embezzlement case: Vigilance arrest another official

Vigilance said that the accused had allegedly purchased street lights at double cost than the approved rate, which were to be installed in 26 villages.

The accused had allegedly purchased the lights at the rate of Rs 7,288 per piece against the approved rate of Rs 3,325, and caused financial loss to the state exchequer. (Representative image)

A day after the Punjab vigilance bureau arrested two officials posted in Sidhwan Bet block of Ludhiana district for alleged embezzlement of Rs 65 lakh from the government fund for installing streetlights in villages, the third arrest was made in the case, Wednesday.

Ludhiana vigilance SSP Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said that Teja Singh, village development officer, Sidhwan Bet was also arrested in the case.

Two other accused- Satwinder Singh Kang, block and panchayat development officer (BDPO) and Lakhwinder Singh, chairman block samiti- who were arrested Tuesday, were sent to 3-day police remand by a local court.

SSP Sandhu further said that two other accused — Gaurav Sharma, proprietor of M/s Amar Electrical Enterprises and one Harpreet Singh, were absconding in the case and yet to be arrested.

A spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said that during investigation it was found that Kang in connivance with Sharma, had deliberately purchased the lights at the rate of Rs 7,288 per piece against the approved rate of Rs 3,325, and caused financial loss to the state exchequer.

Sources in the vigilance further said that arrested BDPO Kang told police that lights were purchased at inflated rates on asking of Harpreet Singh, who has also been nominated as accused in the case. “BDPO has revealed that Harpreet Singh is a close aide of Congress leader Captain Sandeep Sandhu and to benefit his firm, lights were purchased at inflated rates. Also fake completion certificates were issued even as lights were not installed in villages. Probe is on,” said a senior officer.

An FIR under the sections 409, 120-B of IPC and Sec 13(1) (a), 13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered VB police station, economic offences wing, Ludhiana.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 10:31:12 am
