Ludhiana: Stray dog dragged by auto, thrown from rooftop, 3 held

THREE PEOPLE have been arrested after they allegedly thrashed a stray dog with iron rods, threw him from a rooftop and then dragged him on the road after tying him to an auto-rickshaw in Gurbachan Colony of Lohara, Ludhiana.

Local residents found the dog bleeding with a broken jaw, fractured limbs and other injuries. Police said that the incident took place Sunday night. Animal rights activist Sunil Kumar (58) reached the spot and admitted him in a private veterinary hospital.

Kumar also filed a police complaint, on the basis of which Jatinder Singh and Simranjit Singh (brothers in their fifties), Sukhwinder Singh and Manga were booked under the section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA) at Daba police station. Three of the accused had been arrested but Manga is absconding.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kumar of the Animal Welfare and Protection Society said, “I received a call that a dog had been thrown from a rooftop and was bleeding profusely. Four of them first tied him up using an electric wire and kept thrashing him for hours. When he was nearly unconscious, they threw him from a rooftop and then tied him behind an auto-rickshaw. The plan was to dump him near a canal by dragging him till there but before that, local residents heard the cries of the dog and came to rescue him. He was dragged for some 200 metres before being rescued.”

Assistant Sub-Inspector Paramjit Singh said all accused live in the same colony and had said in their statements that the dog used to bark at their family members so they thought of teaching him a lesson. “Both brothers said the dog create a nuisance. Sukhwinder also said that the dog tried to bite his mother. Manga owns an auto-rickshaw and had absconded till we reached. We have recovered wire and rods used in the crime,” he added.

According to the vets, the dog is recuperating but had sustained severe injuries and lost a lot of blood.

