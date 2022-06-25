Ludhiana store gutted, fire doused after four hours

A major fire broke out at the garment store, ‘Lucky Towel House’, on Char Khamba road in Model Town area of Ludhiana Friday.

The three-storey building was gutted as flames were doused after nearly four hours of firefighting operation by the fire department. The area was covered in thick clouds of smoke as the entire building was engulfed in flames.

The incident occurred around 10 am when the fire started from the ground floor. Initially, the store employees tried to douse the flames by spraying available water and using fire extinguishers but the flames spread to upper floors. Employees then had to rush out to save themselves.

Clothes and accessories worth lakhs were gutted.

Maninder Singh, fire station officer, said 18 fire tenders were used to douse the fire in four hours.

Locals said that there had been an issue in power supply in the area since Thursday and PSPCL was informed but the issue was not sorted out. There was a sudden sparking in wires in the shop leading to the fire.

The president of the Model Town Market Association, advocate Amarjit Singh, said that he had immediately called the fire brigade after coming to know about the incident. Exact loss was yet to be ascertained.