Ludhiana: STF begins work to clean Buddha Nullah

Months after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh constituted a Special Task Force (STF) to clean the highly polluted Buddha Nullah stream that flows through Ludhiana, the STF headed by Namdhari sect head Thakur Uday Singh started cleaning work on Tajpur road Sunday.

Hundreds of Namdhari sect followers and Ludhiana Municipal Corporation officials were also present as work to extract piles of waste from the stream was kick-started.

Namdhari sect head Uday Singh on Sunday said that first solid waste dumped in the stream will be removed for which work was started Sunday. Then work to clean water will start as Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with increased capacity will be made operational soon by the government. He added that plan is to construct roads on both sides of stream and then do plantation for beautification of the stream.

The highly polluted Buddha Nullah stream in Ludhiana flows through Ludhiana city carrying untreated industrial toxic effluents, sewage water from homes and other solid waste which is dumped into it before meeting river Sutlej at village Walipur Kalan. The black waters of Buddha Nullah meet river Sutlej polluting the river too. The stream flows for at least 14 km in Ludhiana city before flowing in Sutlej.

In October, CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced formation of Special Task Force (STF) headed by Namdhari sect head Uday Singh. He had also said that capacity of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) to treat water being released by industries, before releasing them in water bodies, will be increased too.

In April 2015, during SAD-BJP regime, former CM Parkash Singh Badal too had visited Ludhiana and constituted a fifteen-member high-level committee to clean Buddha Nullah. Delhi-based company Engineers India Limited (EIL) was also hired for Rs 3.34 crore to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to clean the stream and assist state government. But the cleaning never started.

In an affidavit submitted in Punjab and Haryana High Court in September 2010, then SAD-BJP government claimed that Rs 377 crore were spent since 1990 for cleaning Buddha Nullah which included Rs 97 crore on three Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

In April 2011, former environment and forests minister Jairam Ramesh inaugurated bio-remediation project for Buddha Nullah and bacteria was released near Wallipur to cleanse stream. The level of pollution was so high that bacteria failed to grow.